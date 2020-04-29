Company News
April 29, 2020 / 2:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil's Vale receives non-binding offers for New Caledonia assets

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA has received non-binding offers for its nickel mining operations on the Pacific island of New Caledonia, an executive said in a call with analysts on Wednesday.

On the Wednesday call, executives said they expect to have relevant news within a month or two. The company announced in December it was putting its nickel assets in New Caledonia on the block, after a $1.6 billion write down in November related to the New Caledonia operation. (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Marta Nogueira, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below