RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale SA , the world’s largest iron ore producer, said on Thursday that its output in the third quarter rose 3.3 percent compared with the same period last year to hit a fresh quarterly record of 95.1 million tonnes.

The company maintained its forecast that its total iron ore output in 2017 would approach the lower end of a 360 to 380 million-tonne range. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Greg Mahlich)