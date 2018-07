RIO DE JANEIRO, July 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale SA reached record iron ore and pellet production for a second quarter despite a nationwide trucker strike that paralyzed Latin America’s largest economy in May, the miner said in a filing on Monday.

Vale, the world’s top iron ore producer, said iron ore output reached 96.755 million tonnes in the period while pellet output hit 12.838 million tonnes, despite the strike over rising diesel prices. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Marta Nogueira)