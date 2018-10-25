Vale eyeing small high yield acquisitions, base metals to jump in 2020

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale, the world’s largest iron ore producer, is seeking out small high-return acquisitions that are related to the miner’s current assets, Chief Executive Officer Fabio Schvartsman said in a results call on Thursday.

Schvartsman also said the company would maintain production cuts in its base metals division this year and next while prices remain low, but forecast an important jump for the segment in 2020. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Alexandra Alper)