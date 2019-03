RIO DE JANEIRO, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale SA , the world’s largest iron ore miner, has accepted the resignation on a “temporary” basis of Chief Executive Fabio Schvartsman, the company said on Saturday, confirming earlier news reports.

Taking his place will be Eduardo Bartolomeo, the company’s chief executive of base metals, the firm said in a securities filing. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Daniel Wallis)