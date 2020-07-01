Brazil's Vale to relocate 50 people near dams, expanding 'safety zone'

SAO PAULO, July 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA Vale said on Wednesday it will relocate about 50 people near a series of tailings dams that are part of its Paraopeba complex, in the state of Minas Gerais as it widened the nearby potential flood zone.

Vale said in a securities filing that the move to expand the “safety zone” around the mine had been taken based on more conservative studies and an “extreme” hypothesis of all dams collapsing. The expansion complies with an agreement reached with Minas Gerais prosecutors after the deadly Brumadinho dam burst last year.