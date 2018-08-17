Vale shareholder Litel issues $639 mln in commercial paper

SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Holding company Litel Participações SA, which holds the stakes Brazilian pension funds have in miner Vale SA, has issued 2.5 billion reais ($639 million) in commercial paper, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

Another Vale shareholder, holding company Bradespar SA , issued earlier this week a similar volume in commercial paper to pay for a large court award in a dispute with other Vale shareholders.