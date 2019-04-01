Brazil miner Vale loses stability certifications on 17 dams, dikes

BRASILIA, April 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday it failed to obtain stability certificates for at least 17 dams and dikes, as the structures are reviewed following a rupture at a tailings dam at one of its facilities that killed hundreds.

The loss of certificates will not require additional evacuations around structures that have not already been evacuated, nor will it alter the company’s previously disclosed sales projection for iron ore and pellets, Vale said in a securities filing. (Reporting by Jake Spring Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)