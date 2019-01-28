Brazil securities regulator opens probe into Vale dam burst filings -media

SAO PAULO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian securities industry regulator CVM has opened a probe into miner Vale SA’s filings related to a burst tailings dam in the town of Brumadinho, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday.

CVM is investigating whether Vale was fast enough in releasing the information it had available. The first reports of the dam burst came after 1 p.m. on Friday and the company’s first securities filing disclosing the rupture was issued after 3:30 p.m., Valor reported. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)