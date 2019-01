BRASILIA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian environmental agency Ibama has fined miner Vale SA 250 million reais ($66.32 million) for various violations related to a tailings dam that burst at its Corrego do Feijao iron ore mine on Friday.

Vale caused pollution, made the area unfit for habitation and committed other regulatory violations, with each of the five violations carrying a fine of 50 million reais, Ibama said in a statement on Saturday. ($1 = 3.7695 reais) (Reporting by Jake Spring)