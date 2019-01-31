Vale hires law firm Skadden to run dam burst investigation

SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA hired law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP to organize an investigation into a deadly dam burst last week that likely killed hundreds of people in Brazil, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Vale said that the law firm would select investigators to look into the causes of the disaster and could provide legal opinion based on their conclusions. Communication with the firm and the findings of the chosen investigators will be covered by attorney-client privilege, according to the filing. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Bill Berkrot)