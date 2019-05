SANTIAGO/RIO DE JANEIRO, May 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale’s chief financial officer said on Friday that the company could restore production to a level of 400 million metric tonnes of iron ore within 2 to 3 years after a deadly dam burst curtailed activity at several mines.

When asked about dividends on a conference call with analysts, CFO Luciano Siani also said investor payouts were not a priority at the moment. (Reporting By Christian Plumb and Marta Nogueira Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)