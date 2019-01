BRASILIA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao, who is the country’s acting president while Jair Bolsonaro undergoes planned surgery, said on Monday that the government would need to investigate but also punish anyone found responsible for a deadly mining disaster.

Mourao also said the question of the management of Vale , which owns the mine, would be analyzed by a crisis working group formed by the government. (Reporting By Maria Carolina Marcello and Lisandra Paraguassu)