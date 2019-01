RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Brazilian mining industry needs to replace wet trailings dams for dry mining technology wherever possible, environment minister Ricardo Salles told TV station Globonews in an interview on Monday.

The minister said the government will discuss new regulation for mining dams after the second devastating accident in less than four years in the state of Minas Gerais. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)