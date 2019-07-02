Basic Materials
July 2, 2019 / 8:02 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Vale says 'respectfully disagrees' with Brazil Senate indictment recommendation

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said on Tuesday that it “respectfully disagrees” with recommendations by a Brazilian Senate committee that its chief financial officer and other executives be indicted over a deadly dam burst in January.

Vale said in a statement that the company believes that there needs to be a “forensic, technical and scientific conclusion about the causes of the dam burst” before certain people are held responsible. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below