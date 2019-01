SAO PAULO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian miner Vale SA opened 18 percent lower in Sao Paulo morning trading at 46.15 reais following the dam disaster last Friday.

Vale’s ADRs fell 8 percent on Friday, when the Brazilian stock market was closed. The burst dam unleashed a torrent of mud on a small Brazilian community, Brumadinho, leaving hundreds missing and presumed dead. (Reporting by Paula Laier)