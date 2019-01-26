Brazil orders Vale to halt Corrego do Feijao operations after dam burst

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s National Mining Agency on Saturday ordered Vale SA to suspend operations at its Corrego de Feijao iron ore mining facility after a dam burst there released a torrent of sludge that has left hundreds missing.

State prosecutors have also entered a motion to freeze 5 billion reais ($1.3 billion) in Vale’s accounts for handling damages, state prosecutor Antonio Sergio Tonet told reporters, adding that he expects more funds to be frozen in the future.