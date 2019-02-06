Basic Materials
TÜV SÜD hires law firms to probe Vale dam disaster role

SAO PAULO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - German inspection firm TÜV SÜD said on Wednesday that it had hired two external law firms to investigate its role in auditing a tailings dam run by Vale SA before it collapsed last month, killing an estimated 300 people.

TÜV SÜD said in an emailed statement that it had retained Pohlmann & Company and Hengeler Mueller for the independent probe, adding that it also planned to ask an “independent specialist” to assess technical questions about the disaster. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Sandra Maler)

