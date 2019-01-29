Company News
January 29, 2019 / 6:50 PM / in 30 minutes

Brazil union says it urged Vale to move offices away from burst dam

1 Min Read

BRUMADINHO, Brazil, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The union representing mining workers in the Brazilian town devastated by a burst tailings dam said on Tuesday it had been asking Vale SA for “at least two years” to move its cafeteria and offices out of the path of a dam break.

In a statement, the union said Vale had responded to the request saying it had a plan to move the installations. The dam’s collapse on Friday sent a wave of mining waste through those buildings at lunchtime, leaving scores of workers missing and presumed dead. Vale did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Writing and additional reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
