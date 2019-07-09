Brazil court convicts miner Vale for damages caused by deadly dam rupture

BRASILIA, July 9 (Reuters) - A Brazilian state judge on Tuesday convicted mining company Vale SA for damages caused by the deadly rupture of a tailings dam in January that killed at least 240 people.

Vale is responsible for fixing all the damages, although the judge did not set a monetary value for compensation, the Minas Gerais state court said on its website. The 11 billion reais ($2.89 billion) in Vale assets already frozen by courts will remain blocked, it said. ($1 = 3.8000 reais) (Reporting by Jake Spring; editing by Jonathan Oatis)