Brazil court freezes $255 mln in Vale assets after disaster -filing

BRASILIA, April 1 (Reuters) - A Brazilian court has frozen an additional 1 billion reais ($255 million) in assets of miner Vale SA to be held as possible compensation for damages caused when one of its dam’s burst and killed hundreds, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

A tailings dam burst on Jan. 25 at a Vale iron ore facility in the town of Brumadinho, in southeastern Minas Gerais state, burying hundreds of people in mining waste and causing widespread damage to the environment. ($1 = 3.9228 reais) (Reporting by Jake Spring, Editing by Jamie McGeever)