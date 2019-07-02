Brazil senate committee recommends indicting Vale executives

BRASILIA, July 2 (Reuters) - A Brazilian Senate committee that has been investigating iron ore miner Vale SA’s deadly dam collapse in late January recommended on Tuesday the indictment of Vale itself as a company, as well as dam stability auditor TÜV SÜD.

In a 400-page report on the disaster that killed nearly 250 people, the committee also recommended the indictment of former Vale Chief Executive Fabio Schvartsman and its current chief financial officer, Luciano Siani. (Reporting By Jake Spring)