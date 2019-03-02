Brazil's Vale to dismiss CEO after fatal damn burst -source

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 2 (Reuters) - The board of Vale SA , the world’s largest iron ore miner, has decided to dismiss Chief Executive Fabio Schvartsman, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday, as the fallout from a fatal dam collapse in January continues.

State and federal prosecutors had recommended the “immediate removal” of Schvartsman and three other executives from “any functions or activities” at the firm, multiple media outlets said earlier in the day, citing the document in which the recommendation was made.

Vale did not immediately respond to a request for comment.