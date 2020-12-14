UPDATE 1-Fire breaks out at Vale mine amid protests in New Caledonia

(Adds details from Vale statement, context)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at nickel mining facilities owned by Brazil’s Vale SA in New Caledonia during local protests, the company said on Monday, as a simmering political dispute on the Pacific Island shows no signs of abating.

Vale said its processing plant, located seven km (4.4 miles) away, was secure and being protected by local security forces.

“Firefighters and the armed forces were at the site of the fire during the night,” the company said, without offering any details on possible damage or the status of the fire.

“Vale repudiates acts of violence and reaffirms its commitment to the security and protection of ... employees and the community.”

Vale has been trying to sell its operations in New Caledonia for over a year. In September, a potential sale to New Century Resources Ltd fell through after the Australian zinc miner said it could not agree on an acceptable funding package or equity structure.

In recent months, the foreign-owned mine and its potential sale to other foreign companies has become a target of intense protests from pro-independence groups in the French territory.

Last week, Vale suspended operations in New Caledonia amid the unrest.