SAO PAULO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA said a fire broke out on Friday in its distribution center in Malaysia, temporarily affecting shipments, according to a securities filing.

Vale added that the fire caused “only material damages” and that operations are likely to resume in 10 to 15 days. The company said the fire should have a reduced impact on shipments as 10 days of preventive maintenance was already programmed at the terminal. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl)