Vale CEO says co is working to restart dividend payments

RIO de Janeiro, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale is working to restart dividend payments after a roughly year-long pause following the deadly Brumadinho dam burst, its Chief Executive Eduardo Bartolomeo told investors in a conference call on Friday.

Bartolomeo said as recently as December that it was too early to discuss resuming dividend payments and that the company was fully focused on cleanup and reparations after the collapse of the tailings dam, which killed roughly 270 people.