Vale iron ore production at 340-345 million tonnes per year -CFO

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale SA has an annual iron ore capacity of between 340 million and 345 million tonnes, the mining company’s chief financial officer said on Thursday.

CFO Luciano Siani added on the conference call to discuss quarterly results that he expected strong copper and nickel output in the second half of the year.

Vale, the world’s largest iron ore exporter, has seen its production of the steel-making raw material fall steeply after a dam holding mining waste collapsed in January. (Reporting By Marta Nogueira and Christian Plumb in Sao Paulo; Editing by Bernadette Baum)