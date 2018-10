RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale SA , the world’s largest iron ore producer, on Wednesday posted $1.408 billion in third-quarter net income, below the 2.23 billion in the year-ago period, and less than analysts’ estimate of $1.926 billion.

Net operating revenue rose to $9.543 billion, above the $9.050 billion in the third quarter of 2017. Analysts had expected revenue of $9.456 billion. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Richard Chang)