UPDATE 2-Vale lowers 2020 iron ore output forecast from previous target

SAO PAULO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale said on Wednesday it expects to produce 300-305 million tonnes of iron ore this year, missing a previously lowered 2020 target of at least 310 million tonnes as it strives to recover from last year’s lethal dam blast.

For 2021, Vale said in a filing ahead of its annual investor day that it expects annual production in the range of 315 to 335 million tonnes.

“Iron ore production figures are a bit disappointing and we’ll look for more details during the event,” analysts at Bradesco BBI investment bank said in a research note.

“We think the 2021 guidance of 315-335mt is particularly frustrating, especially considering management has recently stated the starting point for 2021 is 318mt.”

Vale shares, which have surged 57% this year, were down 1.3% in early trading on the Sao Paulo stock exchange.

The company, which last month reported that its third-quarter net profit had nearly doubled from a year ago, said that it plans to set aside an additional $670 million from its fourth quarter earnings to improve safety at its dams. That would bring total provisions for that purpose to $2.7 billion following the deadly Brumadinho dam collapse last year.

Vale received permission from environmental authorities in the northern state of Para last month to resume expansion activities at its Serra Leste mine, seen as crucial to building back capacity over the long term.

It has been trying to strike a balance between optimism about production growth and higher iron ore prices while emphasizing its dedication to reparations after its second fatal dam burst in less than four years, which killed more than 270 people.

Cash flow to those safety improvements should rise from $400 million next year to $500 million in 2022 and then stabilize at $300 million in the following three years, it said.

The miner sees its copper production rising from 390,000 tonnes next year to around 500,000 tonnes in 2025, averaging 455,000 tonnes in the years between. Nickel output should average 200,000 tonnes over the next three years, Vale said.

The company expects total capital spending will rise to $5.8 billion in 2021 from $4.2 billion this year and average $5.5 billion in subsequent years.

Vale forecast 2023 operating income excluding provisions (adjusted EBITDA) between $17.4 billion and $29.6 billion, assuming average iron ore prices of $70-100/tn, average nickel prices of $14,000-$20,000/tn and average copper prices of $6,600/tn, with an exchange rate of 4.77 reais per dollar. (Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Brad Haynes and Christian Plumb; Additional reporting by Paula Laier Editing by Brad Haynes, Louise Heavens and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)