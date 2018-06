June 18 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International said on Monday that U.S. health regulators had declined to approve its drug to treat plaque psoriasis, citing questions related to certain data.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s letter to the company did not cite any deficiencies related to clinical safety or efficacy, but noted questions regarding pharmacokinetic data, Valeant said. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)