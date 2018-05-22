FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 3:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ex-Valeant, Philidor executives found guilty of kickback scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - A former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc executive and the former head of mail order pharmacy Philidor Rx Services were found guilty on Tuesday of defrauding Valeant through a multimillion-dollar kickback scheme.

The verdict, handed down by a jury in Manhattan federal court, comes on the heels of Valeant’s announcement that it would change its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc as it seeks to distance itself from a series of scandals under its previous management. Gary Tanner, a former senior director at Valeant, and Andrew Davenport, the former head of the now-defunct Philidor, were convicted of fraud and conspiracy charges. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

