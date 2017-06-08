FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valeant to sell its iNova Pharmaceuticals business for $930 mln
June 8, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 2 months ago

Valeant to sell its iNova Pharmaceuticals business for $930 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Embattled Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Thursday it would sell its iNova Pharmaceuticals business for $930 million in cash as it looks to pay down debt.

The unit will be bought by a company jointly owned by funds advised and managed by Pacific Equity Partners and The Carlyle Group, Valeant said.

INova markets a diversified portfolio of prescription and over-the-counter products for weight management, pain management, cardiology and cough and cold.

As of March 31, Valeant's long-term debt was $28.54 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

