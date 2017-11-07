FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drugmaker Valeant's revenue falls 10.5 pct
November 7, 2017 / 12:11 PM

Drugmaker Valeant's revenue falls 10.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported a 10.5 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, hurt by declining sales in its branded drugs division.

Net income attributable to Valeant was $1.30 billion, or $3.69 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $1.22 billion, or $3.49 per share, a year earlier.

The reported quarter included a tax benefit of about $1.4 billion, the company said.

Total revenue fell to $2.22 billion from $2.48 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

