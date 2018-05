May 8 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported first-quarter loss compared with a year-ago profit and said on Tuesday it would change its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Net loss attributable to the company was at $2.69 billion, or $7.68 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $628 million, or $1.79 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenues fell 5.4 percent to $1.96 billion.