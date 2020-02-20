Valeo eyes strong 2020, says its plants outside Hubei province restart production

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Paris-based automotive supplier Valeo said on Thursday that even given auto sector uncertainty, it expects to significantly outperform the market in 2020.

Valeo, which specialises in the design, production and sale of components and services for the automotive sector, said its plants located outside Hubei province, which account for 90% of nominal sales in China, had resumed production with supply chains progressively getting back in order.

However, it added that was too early to evaluate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China on the company and the wider auto industry.

The French company reported 2019 sales of 19.48 billion euros, in line with the average estimate of 19.47 billion euros in a Refinitiv poll. (Reporting by Maria Trybus; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)