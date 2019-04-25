Cyclical Consumer Goods
Car parts group Valeo's quarterly sales dip on auto production slowdown

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - French auto parts maker Valeo said sales fell 0.8 percent in the first quarter, amid sharper declines in vehicle production across its major markets.

Revenue fell to 4.841 billion euros ($5.39 billion) in January-March from 4.881 billion a year earlier, the Paris-based company said on Thursday.

Reiterating its 2019 goals, Valeo also pledged to outperform global auto markets by a wider margin in the rest of the year.

