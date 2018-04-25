FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 25, 2018 / 4:14 PM / in 2 hours

Valeo sales growth slows on U.S., China auto production dip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - French auto parts maker Valeo said revenue growth slowed to 3 percent in the first quarter, held back by a strong euro and a contraction in Chinese and U.S. car production.

After jumping 12 percent last year, revenue rose to 4.917 billion euros ($5.99 billion) from 4.767 billion, the Paris-based company said on Wednesday. Currency effects cut sales by 5.4 percent as dollar-zone revenues lost value in euros.

Valeo’s quarterly sales number was in line with the 4.91 billion euros expected by analysts, based on the median estimate in an Inquiry Financial poll for Reuters. The company reiterated its 2018 earnings guidance.

$1 = 0.8214 euros Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.