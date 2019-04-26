Valeo's shares rise as car parts group expects improvement in H2

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - Shares in French car parts company Valeo rose more than 3 percent in early trade on Friday, as investors and analysts welcomed the company’s statement that its performance would improve in the second half of the year.

In a trading update late on Thursday, the company reported a dip in first quarter sales and forecast volatile global automotive production, but said a decline in the first half would be followed by an improvement in the second half.

Valeo added it was sticking to its targets, namely for having a stronger market outperformance.

“Like most peers, Valeo expects a relatively stronger H2 but in their case, benefits from restructuring starting in H1 and a pick-up in organic growth gives the guidance credibility,” brokerage Jefferies said in a note, maintaining a “hold” rating on Valeo shares.

Valeo shares were up 3.4 percent in early trade.

Despite a modest rally in recent weeks, the company’s shares are down more than 40 percent over the past 12 months. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Susan Fenton)