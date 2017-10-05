FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lawsuit over Valero's gas price ads can proceed as class - ruling
October 5, 2017

Lawsuit over Valero's gas price ads can proceed as class - ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in California has granted class status to a lawsuit accusing a Valero Energy subsidiary of deceiving consumers by offering a discount to those paying with cash and failing to give the cash price to those using debit cards.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg in San Francisco certified a class of thousands of California consumers who bought gasoline since 2011 from Valero-branded stations that had allegedly misleading signs about how gasoline was priced.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gfgD9T

