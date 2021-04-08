Valero sees first-quarter loss on Texas deep freeze costs

April 8 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp said on Thursday it expects to report a wider loss in the first quarter versus the fourth quarter as costs rose due to the hit from the Texas deep freeze.

Valero expects net loss attributable to its stockholders in the range of $2.05 to $1.81 per share for the first quarter, compared with an 88 cents per share loss in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)