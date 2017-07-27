FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 20 days
Refiner Valero's quarterly profit slumps 32.7 pct
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 11:04 AM / in 20 days

Refiner Valero's quarterly profit slumps 32.7 pct

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp, the largest independent U.S. refiner, reported a 32.7 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday as costs increased.

Net income attributable to Valero shareholders fell to $548 million, or $1.23 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $814 million, or $1.73 per share, a year earlier.

However, the San Antonio, Texas-based company's operating revenue rose to $22.25 billion from $19.58 billion. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.