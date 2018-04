April 26 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp posted a 54 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday as the U.S. refiner benefited from higher refining margins.

Net income attributable to company shareholders rose to $469 million, or $1.09 per share, for the three months ended March 31, from $305 million, or $0.68 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $26.44 billion from $21.77 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)