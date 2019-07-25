Company News
July 25, 2019 / 10:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Valero Energy profit falls 32% on higher heavy crude prices

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp reported a 32.2% drop in quarterly profit on Thursday, as the independent U.S. refiner’s margins were hit by higher heavy crude prices.

Adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders fell to $629 million, or $1.51 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $928 million, or $2.15 per share, a year earlier.

The San Antonio, Texas-based company said its refining margins fell to $2.58 billion from $2.93 billion. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below