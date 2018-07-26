FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 10:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Valero Energy reports 54.2 pct rise in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Independent U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp reported a 54.2 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as cheap domestic crude boosted its refining margins. Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $845 million, or $1.96 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $548 million, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier. Total revenue rose to $31.02 billion from $22.25 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

