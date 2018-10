Oct 25 (Reuters) - Independent U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp reported a small rise in its third-quarter profit on Thursday, as its expenses dropped and it processed more crude.

Net income attributable to the company’s shareholders rose to $856 million, or $2.01 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $841 million, or $1.91 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $30.85 billion from $23.56 billion. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)