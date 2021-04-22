Valero kicks off U.S. refiners' earnings with wider loss

FILE PHOTO: The Valero refinery next to the Houston Ship Channel is seen in Houston, Texas, U.S., May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

(Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp said on Thursday its loss widened in the first quarter from the previous three months as a severe winter storm in Texas in February impacted the U.S. refiner’s operations.

Net loss attributable to its stockholders was $704 million, or $1.73 per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of $359 million, or 88 cents per share, in the prior quarter.