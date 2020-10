Oct 22 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp reported a second consecutive quarter of adjusted loss on Thursday as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged demand for fuels.

Adjusted net loss attributable to Valero stockholders was $472 million, or $1.16 per share, in the three months ended September 30, compared with a profit of $642 million, or $1.55 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)