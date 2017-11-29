Valero units can sue U.S. as group over cleanup costs - ruling

Valero Energy subsidiaries seeking cleanup costs from the United States for wastes generated during World War II when their refineries were under government control can sue as a group, a federal judge in Detroit ruled.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington rejected the government’s bid to dismiss five of the six subsidiaries that filed the suit on the grounds that their circumstances were too dissimilar to be joined in a single case.

