Westlaw News
June 25, 2019 / 10:21 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

D.C. Circuit declines to review EPA guidance on renewable fuel standards

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has rejected Valero Energy’s challenge to a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency document interpreting a cryptic provision of the law creating the country’s renewable fuel standards, ruling that the document was not a final agency action subject to review.

In a decision on Tuesday, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said a federal agency’s actions are not final unless they end a process of setting out legal rights or obligations, and the EPA’s document did not do that.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2J75jKI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below