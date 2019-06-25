D.C. Circuit declines to review EPA guidance on renewable fuel standards

A federal appeals court has rejected Valero Energy’s challenge to a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency document interpreting a cryptic provision of the law creating the country’s renewable fuel standards, ruling that the document was not a final agency action subject to review.

In a decision on Tuesday, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said a federal agency’s actions are not final unless they end a process of setting out legal rights or obligations, and the EPA’s document did not do that.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2J75jKI