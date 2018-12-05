Judge rescinds class status for lawsuit over Valero gas price signs

A California consumer accusing a Valero Energy subsidiary of creating misleading signs about how gas was priced cannot pursue her claims as a class action, a federal judge in San Francisco ruled, reversing an earlier decision certifying a statewide class.

Discovery has shown that the consumer, Faith Bautista, would need to rely on hundreds of Google Maps photos to help prove which gasoline stations had the questionable signs and when, which is not a viable process for a class action, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg said in a decision on Tuesday.

